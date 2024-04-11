Sydney Sweeney’s Face Breaks AI

By Charlene Badasie |

Image-generating Artificial Intelligence tools are incapable of recreating Sydney Sweeney’s face. An experiment conducted by GFR using the popular Midjourney program recently showcased the shocking inaccuracies in the results.

When fed with various prompts, the software created images that looked less and less like the 26-year-old actress. Check it out yourself. This is wild.

Sydney Sweeney may be the first AI-proof Hollywood actress. Her face breaks AI generators. See the proof in this thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/ot0knryQfg — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) April 10, 2024

The best the AI could do was create images that looked like someone had crossed Sydney Sweeney with the android from M3GAN. Others looked like cheap caricatures of the actress, while the worst ones looked like entirely different people.

When the AI was asked to create pictures of Scarlett Johansson as a Jedi and Margot Robbie as a Pirate, the results were relatively accurate. But with Sydney Sweeney, it just kept getting worse and worse.

Maybe that's just a fluke, so let's try give AI another shot at it. pic.twitter.com/xkz4IJbxQe — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) April 10, 2024

When there is no definitive reason for AI’s inability to accurately generate images of Sydney Sweeney, GFR has a few theories. Artificial intelligence programs work a lot like filters. As such, the images they create are essentially flawless. Faces appear more symmetrical than they do in real life and the overall appearance of an individual is improved upon.

But Sydney Sweeney is not just another face. She belongs to the two percent of people who have symmetrical beauty. Plastic surgeon Onur Gilleard refers to her appearance as the “golden ratio,” which is rooted in the proportion of one’s facial features. It basically means that symmetrical faces are more aesthetically pleasing.

When examining Sydney Sweeney’s facial features, Dr. Gilleard highlighted several ratio rules that contribute to her allure. From the length of her forehead matching her nose to the proportions of her lips and chin, nearly all aspects of Sweeney’s face align with the golden ratios associated with classical beauty. Even her figure follows these principles, further enhancing her overall appeal.

The only thing that makes sense in terms of the AI experiment is that the image generator gets confused. It is unable to fit in the subtle improvements it adds to pictures of other people because when it comes to Sydney Sweeney, there is nothing to be improved upon. In simple terms, the software cannot fathom that an actual human could look that good.

I don't know who this is supposed to be. I asked for Sydney Sweeney, I got this. pic.twitter.com/AFExDpZmq6 — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) April 10, 2024

It’s important to note that this is just a working Sydney Sweeney theory, and there is no scientific proof to back it up. However, most AI tools do make users aware of their limitations. Even more troubling is that AI-generated images can be biased, creating images that are stereotypical, racist, sexist, and the list goes on.

Could it be, that with Sydney Sweeney, there is nothing to be improved upon?

Sydney Sweeney is well aware of the scrutiny of her physical attributes and remains an advocate for body confidence and self-acceptance. The actress can currently be seen in the psychological horror film Immaculate. The movie is directed by Michael Mohan from a script by Andrew Lobel. It also stars Alvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco.

The story follows an American nun (Sydney Sweeney) who becomes a part of a secluded convent located in the picturesque Italian countryside. However, the warmth with which she is received quickly becomes a harrowing ordeal as she discovers a chilling secret lurking in her new home.