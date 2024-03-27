Sydney Sweeney Sets Box Office Record Thanks To Immaculate Horror

Positioned at fourth place in the box office rankings, the Sydney Sweeney film trails behind the recently released Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with $45.2 million and Dune: Part 2, which has exceeded $240 million in domestic earnings. Immaculate is currently on track to become one of the notable independent successes of 2024.

Immaculate has also exceeded the debut earnings of Michael Mann’s Ferrari ($3.9 million), It Lives Inside ($2.6 million), Infinity Pool ($2.5 million), and Spencer ($2.1 million). Neon’s top-grossing film worldwide remains Parasite, which earned $253 million and won an Academy Award. However, that film initially had a limited release and expanded after its Best Picture win.