Beetlejuice Beetlejuice First Reactions Have Us Extremely Worried
The original Beetlejuice was a staple of our childhoods and a sequel has been highly anticipated since Tim Burton and Michael Keaton started talking about making one over a decade ago. Needless to say, the whole world is waiting for September 6 to see if Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will meet our expectations. Unfortunately, according to some people who have seen early screenings, Beetlejuice may no longer be the “ghost with the most.”
First Reactions Are Exceptionally Mixed
It’s been 36 years since Beetlejuice first came out. That’s a long time to wait for a sequel to a cult classic, which means, if a sequel is done, it better be done right. Amid high anticipation and nostalgia, the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has undergone early test screenings, leaving audiences divided and critics raising concerns about its fidelity to the original film.
Following two test screenings in California, reactions to Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice have been far from unanimous. While some viewers found elements to enjoy, others have voiced disappointment, citing various issues with the film.
No Originality
One scathing review of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice shared all the reasons why the sequel fails to capture the essence of the 1988 classic. The critic, who remained unnamed, lamented the sequel’s heavy reliance on callbacks to the original, criticizing its lack of originality and coherence in storytelling.
Much of what the critic complained about can be spotted in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer. They cited minor points like Winona Ryder having the same haircut at age 50 as her character did as a teenager in the original, to bizarre in-world events like a choir of children singing “Day-O” at a funeral, simply because the song was in the original movie.
Their criticisms went on to complain about how they perceived Catherine O’Hara to be playing a version of Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, as well as drawing attention to the lackluster storyline with a foundation built on callbacks to the original movie.
Critisized For Wasting Good Talent
The critique targeted numerous aspects of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, from character portrayals to visual effects. Despite acknowledging Michael Keaton’s strong performance, the reviewer deemed the overall movie experience as subpar, with wasted talent among the cast and an overemphasis on nostalgia over substance. According to the reviewer, the sequel spent too much time referencing the original film rather than branching out and becoming its own story.
There’s Still Hope
Despite the reviewer’s harsh (but apparently warranted) criticisms, there is still hope for fans looking forward to Beetlejuice’s return. In contrast to the negative review, initial reactions from other viewers appeared more positive with many screeners enjoying Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
When it comes to resurrecting beloved classics in the form of a sequel, it can be difficult to strike a balance between homage and innovation. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice faces the daunting task of satisfying fans of the original while also appealing to a new generation of viewers.
The Sequel Lands In Theaters September 6
The sequel boasts a star-studded cast, including returning actors such as Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. Perhaps that stare power will be enough to salvage the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
