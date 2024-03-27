Beetlejuice Beetlejuice First Reactions Have Us Extremely Worried

One scathing review of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice shared all the reasons why the sequel fails to capture the essence of the 1988 classic. The critic, who remained unnamed, lamented the sequel’s heavy reliance on callbacks to the original, criticizing its lack of originality and coherence in storytelling.

Much of what the critic complained about can be spotted in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer. They cited minor points like Winona Ryder having the same haircut at age 50 as her character did as a teenager in the original, to bizarre in-world events like a choir of children singing “Day-O” at a funeral, simply because the song was in the original movie.

Their criticisms went on to complain about how they perceived Catherine O’Hara to be playing a version of Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, as well as drawing attention to the lackluster storyline with a foundation built on callbacks to the original movie.