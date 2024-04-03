Award-Winning Crime Thriller Finally Getting The Upgrade It Deserves
We’re living in a high-definition digital era in which the 1080p viewing experience is no longer the norm, and nearly all releases have shifted to 4K UltraHD Blu-ray resolutions. Naturally, movie studios are always interested in opportunities for cash grabs based on the fame of their previous releases. That’s why we have so many high-definition remasters. Of course, remasters of truly great movies are as rare as the great movies themselves, which is why we’re happy to share the news about the award-winning 2000s crime thriller The Departed finally getting the upgrade it deserves.
The Departed 4K Blu-ray
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced the release of The Departed on 4K Blu-ray, with tons of new features. This includes the complete 4K UHD remaster of the movie and the HDR (High Dynamic Range) presentation of the film. The release also adds a featurette titled Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed, and additional content that dives into the true story of Whitey Bulger, criminal cultures, and plenty of other content as well—including nine additional scenes with an introduction by the film’s director.
A Martin Scorsese Hit
For those who haven’t seen the legendary movie, The Departed is a 2006 epic crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and starring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg. And if you think the leads are the only stars of the film, the supporting cast includes Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Antony Anderson, Vera Farmiga, and James Badge Dale. You really can’t make a bad movie with such a cast and crew.
A Gripping Mob Story
The Departed narrative takes place in South Boston, where the state police want to end the reign of powerful mob boss Frank Costello. Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young rookie, is assigned to infiltrate Costello’s mob and derive useful information that would lead to the crime boss’ arrest. At the same time, another young cop belonging to a group of elite officers whose mission is to bring Costello down, Colin Sullivan, is actually working for the crime boss and keeps him one step ahead of the police.
Deserving Of Its Remaster
As each of these young men becomes consumed by their respective double lives, the mob and the police realize that they have moles in their midst, which forces Billy and Colin to race to uncover the identity of the other man in time to save their own skin. The Departed is truly a fantastic narrative that really deserves a remaster, especially in the era of massive blockbuster franchises and media preservation efforts.
Own The 4K Upgrade This April
Admittedly, this isn’t some obscure ‘80s movie that had its own 15 minutes of glory or made social commentary that’s somehow relevant today. We’re discussing a movie that won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and countless other accolades. So, it’s safe to say that the 4K UltraHD remaster of The Departed wasn’t a question of “if” but a question of “when” it was going to happen. The 4K remaster of The Departed is scheduled to launch on April 23, 2024. In the meantime, catch it on VOD.
Source: Blu-ray.com