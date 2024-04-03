Award-Winning Crime Thriller Finally Getting The Upgrade It Deserves

By Jason Collins |

We’re living in a high-definition digital era in which the 1080p viewing experience is no longer the norm, and nearly all releases have shifted to 4K UltraHD Blu-ray resolutions. Naturally, movie studios are always interested in opportunities for cash grabs based on the fame of their previous releases. That’s why we have so many high-definition remasters. Of course, remasters of truly great movies are as rare as the great movies themselves, which is why we’re happy to share the news about the award-winning 2000s crime thriller The Departed finally getting the upgrade it deserves.