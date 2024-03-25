One Of The Most Important Sci-Fi Shows Of All Time Is Nowhere To Be Seen

Battlestar Galactica also drew praise for its portrayal of strong and complex female characters, and its storytelling was praised by Stephen King himself, who called it a beautifully written story. And that really stands true, even today, in the era of photorealistic CGI. Ultimately, we’ll let you be the judge.

If you’re interested in watching Battlestar Galactica, the series is available on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and AppleTV—though the latter only hosts three seasons of the show.