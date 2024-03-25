One Of The Most Important Sci-Fi Shows Of All Time Is Nowhere To Be Seen
Battlestar Galactica has been a gem of the sci-fi genre ever since the first episode aired back in 1978, and the same applies to all the reboots, movies, and even some of the webisodes that have been produced since. This is particularly true for Ronald D. Moore’s reboot of the original series, which, unfortunately, is nowhere to be found on streaming, preventing many sci-fi fans from enjoying this pinnacled franchise.
Battlestar Galactica Isn’t Streaming Anywhere
Many consider Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica as quality television, and we say that because the series aired during the pre-streaming era. Sadly, the series isn’t currently on streaming, which isn’t all that surprising, considering that it’s not really as popular as other sci-fi franchises, like Star Trek. Still, this doesn’t mean that the series is unavailable. The internet is a treasure trove of information, and you can still find the series on various Video-On-Demand services. The original miniseries, however, is trickier to find.
Physical Media Is Scarce
That is unless you’re able to find physical DVD or Blu-Ray releases of Battlestar Galactica, which is becoming harder by the day considering that disc printing is now a dwindling practice and the fact that discs have a lifespan. Disc rot is a real thing, and it makes your discs unsalvageable, leading to permanent data loss. Besides streaming, which currently isn’t hosting the series, VOD services and digital piracy remain the only two viable methods for accessing nearly-lost content, with the latter being at the forefront of media preservation—we’re not advocating piracy.
The Battle For Earth
Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica takes place in a distant solar system called the 12 Colonies of Kobol, which are attacked and destroyed by a race of robots called Cylons. This forces the remnants of humanity to find a new home in a ragtag fleet of starships led by the massive battleship Galactica. The humans are on a mission to find the fabled 13th colony—Earth—but so are Cylons, who use infiltration units for intelligence and executions, and they’re not above wiping every last human out of existence to reach their ultimate goal.
One Of The Greatest Sci-Fi Series Of All Time
The story of Battlestar Galactica is exciting throughout, as humanity fights for survival against the genocidal Cylons. We won’t dive too much into the story to avoid spoilers, but the series really contains all the hallmarks of great space sci-fi, including fighter pilots, scheming scientists, frightened civilians, and even conflicted Cylons, and all of them contribute to a compelling story. Needless to say, the series was a massive success, having earned critical acclaim from all major publications.
How To Watch Battlestar Galactica
Battlestar Galactica also drew praise for its portrayal of strong and complex female characters, and its storytelling was praised by Stephen King himself, who called it a beautifully written story. And that really stands true, even today, in the era of photorealistic CGI. Ultimately, we’ll let you be the judge.
If you’re interested in watching Battlestar Galactica, the series is available on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and AppleTV—though the latter only hosts three seasons of the show.