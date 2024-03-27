The Best Detective Series Of All Time Is Finally On Disney+

However, it’s not often seen as the best modern adaptation. That award is usually given to Elementary. This seven-season show focused more on the human side of Sherlock, and the people in his life, rather than the actual drama and crime. Johnny Lee Miller (Aeon Flux) plays Sherlock while Watson is played by Lucy Liu (Kill Bill).

The reviews on Rotten Tomatoes support this. Where Sherlock earned a critic score of 78 percent and an audience score of 83 percent, Elementary had a critic score of 95 percent and an audience score of 89 percent.

Part of the problem was that while the first two seasons were rather good, Sherlock went downhill with the last two. The show shifted away from the crimes to focus more on character development, and the writers also added some crazy and far-reaching twists, such as Watson’s partner. Where Sherlock started to fall flat, Elementary remained a good show throughout all of its seasons.