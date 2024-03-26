Name Of Star Trek Fan-Favorite Race Never Made Sense

Sadly, later Star Trek writers abandoned Diane Duane’s cool ideas about the Romulans, which is how we got films like Nemesis that clarified (as if anybody was asking) that sister planet Remus was filled with goblin monster people with mild (but majorly evil) telepathy. Later, NuTrek would further muddle Romulan lore in Picard with a strange retcon that these aliens hate advanced computers and synthetic life (something Strange New Worlds almost immediately undid).

This just goes to show that the Star Trek writers have had no real idea of what to do with the Romulans for a very long time, and the fact that their name makes no sense is literally the least of these secretive aliens’ problems.