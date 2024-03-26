Mark Ruffalo True Story Thriller Is Actually A Lovecraft Horror In Disguise, See Patton Oswalt Make The Case

The movie follows the story of a real-life lawyer and his fight against an American chemical conglomerate.

Although Dark Waters isn’t quite supernatural, there are some rather eerie similarities to Lovecraft’s tales.

Chemical giant DuPont poisoned areas in West Virginia with substances known to be toxic, contaminating farming land and the water supply, leading many people in the area to develop illnesses such as various forms of cancer.

Rob Billot, the lawyer Mark Ruffalo played in Dark Waters, originally worked for large chemical companies. After a farmer, Wilbur Tennant, asks him for help, he switches sides.