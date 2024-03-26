The Most Important Comic Book In History Heads To Auction, Expected To Sell At Record-Breaking Price

“Without Superman and Action Comics No. 1, who knows whether there ever would have been a Golden Age of comics – or if the medium would have become what it is today,” Vice President of Heritage Auctions, Barry Sandoval, said in a statement acknowledging the pivotal role this comic played in shaping the landscape of the entire industry.

Described as a treasure beyond compare, the allure of this particular issue lies in its scarcity and remarkable condition.

“The colors are stunningly rich, and the cover is almost pristine and largely unmarred,” the lot description says. The Action Comics #1 issue israted at 8.5, denoting a state of Very Fine+ in collector parlance.