The Classic Anime That Took The Greatest Inspiration From Superman Is Not The One You Think

This is, of course, a major part of Trigun’s appeal. It turns out that Vash the Stampede really does have amazing powers, both due to his strange biology and his unnatural skill as a gunsmith. However, he is always hesitant to use his powers unless somebody’s life is on the line, which is why this famous anime cowboy doesn’t even fire his gun until the fourth episode of the original show. Like Superman, he only wants to use his powers to create a better world for others rather than just for himself.