James Gunn Reveals Superman Stories Influencing His Movie And We’re Feeling Hopeful

The primary elements that have inspired the James Gunn Superman movie come from the golden age of the character dating back to 1939. Gunn shared the cover of Superman’s inaugural issue, Superman #1, which explores Superman’s origin and his established position at the Daily Planet.

Moreover, Gunn mentioned a heart-touching story from All-Star Superman — the acclaimed 12-issue series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. The specific part of the series mentioned by Gunn is one in which Superman consoles a suicidal teenager named Regan, demonstrating the emotional depth of the character.