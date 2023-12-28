Green Lanterns Series Fixes One Huge Problem With The Ryan Reynolds Movie

By Chris Snellgrove |

Part of James Gunn’s plans to create a successful DCU from the ashes of the DCEU is making premium television shows that share both lore and acting talent with the feature films. One of these shows is Green Lanterns, and while some fans are hyped about a series focusing on the titular space cops, others are concerned that the show might be just as disappointing as the 2011 Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

Fortunately, Gunn revealed one way that the show improves on the movie: on Threads, the creator revealed that the Green Lantern characters won’t have CGI costumes unless they are CG characters.