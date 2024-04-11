Danny McBride Is Absolutely Correct About The Worst Movie Theaters

“You’re going to have to p*ss,” Danny McBride told the outlet. The impact of downing several beers over a two-hour film, leading to someone that imbibes inevitably breaking the seal at least once during the showing paints enough of the picture to prove that the actor makes a solid point. Unlike viewing a movie at home, a theater chain isn’t going to have a pause button for those inevitable trips to the water closet.

Even one ill-timed break would be enough to make you miss a critical moment in most any film, which is usually followed by the urinator bothering the person next to them upon their return with the question “what did I miss?”

It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to realize that Danny McBride is right on all counts.