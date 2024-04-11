Danny McBride Is Absolutely Correct About The Worst Movie Theaters
In recent years, several theater chains and boutique venues have made moves to make the cinema experience more robust. Aside from the typical popcorn and candy options at the snack bar, companies like Alamo Drafthouse have a more adult approach to an evening out, offering full meals and alcohol to their menus. And while some theatergoers are happy to drink a beer or two during a night at the movies, Danny McBride stated in a recent interview that the human bladder makes it a horrible idea to combine booze with the theater.
It Leads To A Certain Leak
“You’re going to have to p*ss,” Danny McBride told the outlet. The impact of downing several beers over a two-hour film, leading to someone that imbibes inevitably breaking the seal at least once during the showing paints enough of the picture to prove that the actor makes a solid point. Unlike viewing a movie at home, a theater chain isn’t going to have a pause button for those inevitable trips to the water closet.
Even one ill-timed break would be enough to make you miss a critical moment in most any film, which is usually followed by the urinator bothering the person next to them upon their return with the question “what did I miss?”
It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to realize that Danny McBride is right on all counts.
Longer Films Must Be Difficult
Imagine how many pivotal moments in an epic film like Oppenheimer a person might miss, with multiple trips to the restroom necessary over the course of the three-hour movie experience. It’s enough to make waiting for a film to be available on a streaming service, though the entire scenario could be avoided entirely if intermissions were a regular thing (unlikely) or if you wait to quench your thirst after the movie has concluded.
Things Could Get Ugly
Danny McBride takes his point further, stating that alcohol in a movie theater does both experience a major injustice, in that this offering takes the worst elements of a bar and a movie theater and combines them into a singular disaster. He makes a solid point here, too. While no drunken brawls at movie theaters are a commonplace, the potential is always there, as well as increased incidents of driving while intoxicated.
There Is One Substance He’d Like Theaters To have
But even though the Eastbound and Down star was quite candid about his opposition to alcohol becoming the norm in some theater chains, there is an amenity that he’d welcome with open arms when seeing a film on the big screen. Danny McBride advocated for a theater to have a marijuana option for smokers, which to him makes a lot more sense. “Here’s your popcorn. Here’s your f****** weed,” he told GQ.
An Interesting Perspective
Danny McBride, while maybe delivering that line in jest, does offer an interesting perspective. A more relaxed movie experience could come from a theater adding bong rips or edibles while you’re in line to get your movie treats. Then again, maybe returning to the days of where people go to the movies to only watch a movie might be in better order.
Known just as much for his screenwriting as he is for his comedic acting roles, Danny McBride’s pen went to work for his latest film project, Mr. Machine, which is currently in production.
