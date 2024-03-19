Oppenheimer Needs To Teach One Lesson About Movies That Must Change

This risk—introducing somewhat unfamiliar content—didn’t used to seem like a risk. People went to see The Exorcist or Chinatown without reading The Exorcist comic or playing the Chinatown video game because neither existed. Instead, the films sported unencountered plots, engaging screenplays, and beloved household name stars.

That latter factor is subtle but significant for Oppenheimer as much as any film. After all, it’s an emergent cliche of today’s Marvel-saturated Hollywood that “the star doesn’t matter.”

People line up to see Batman, the conventional wisdom proclaims, not Christian Bale or Robert Pattinson, yada yada.

However veritable, this maxim underscores the dilution of star power.