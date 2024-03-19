Lord Of The Rings Star Joins Cast Of Among Us Series, Because There’s Nothing Better To Do

Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Ashley Johnson, and Yvette Nicole Brown’s inclusion in the Among Us series gives the show an admittedly solid cast. Also, Titmouse’s involvement is promising, considering he already has experience in a comedic animated TV setting with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Meanwhile, Owen Dennis created Infinity Train and worked on Regular Show, so this show could definitely be a massive success if it hits the right tone.

Despite the violent nature of the premise, Among Us has a huge player base of kids, teens, and adults alike. If the show leans into the creative style of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Regular Show, it has a good chance of hitting all of those target demographics. A solid voice cast with some big names like Elijah Wood might also help to draw some interest.