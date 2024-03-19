The Crow Reboot Trailer Gets Disastrous YouTube Response, Already Starting To Feel Doomed
The Crow reboot has seemingly failed to impress, with its trailer receiving over 91,000 dislikes on YouTube within four days of its release. Discussions on social media had already hinted that a lot of people weren’t impressed with the clip. However, the statistics provide additional evidence of the extreme divide in opinions about the new film.
Bill Skarsgard As Eric Draven
The Crow reboot is a contemporary adaptation of James O’Barr’s 1989 comic book series of the same name. Directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider, the film features Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven, a murdered musician reborn as The Crow. He is seeking vengeance for the loss of his beloved fiancée, Shelly Webster, portrayed by FKA Twigs.
The First Look At The Crow
The nearly three-minute preview of The Crow reboot offers viewers a peek into the couple’s happy life before their tragic demise.
“Sometimes something so bad happens that the soul cannot rest… until you put the wrong things right,” a voiceover says while Eric Draven is seen gearing up to exact vengeance upon those responsible for his anguish.
Trailer Not Resonating With Fans
But the clip failed to resonate with viewers who voiced their displeasure in the comments section.
A lot of the negativity about The Crow reboot is directed at Eric Draven’s new look, with one person likening the character to “Machine Gun Kelly dressed up like Florida Joker.” Another top-voted comment says that all the trailer did was “make me want to watch the original.
The 1994 Version Of The Crow
The 1994 version of The Crow is directed by Alex Proyas and, like the reboot, is based on James O’Barr’s 1989 comic book. The movie stars Brandon Lee as the titular hero who wants to avenge the murder of his fiancée. But Lee tragically died during the filming when a fragment of a dummy bullet became lodged in the barrel of the prop gun used in a scene.
When a blank cartridge was fired, it propelled the fragment into Lee’s abdomen, causing a fatal injury. Despite immediate medical attention, the actor passed away later that day, leaving the production and fans stunned.
Lee’s untimely death cast a shadow over the film’s release, and his passing became an integral part of its legacy.
Original Director Weighs In
Despite the tragedy, The Crow was completed and released posthumously, earning critical acclaim for its dark and visually stunning aesthetic, as well as Lee’s hauntingly poignant performance.
The original movie continues to be highly regarded, and this admiration appears to be contributing to the negative attitude many viewers hold about The Crow reboot.
The director of the 1994 movie is also not a fan of The Crow reboot. “I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” Alex Proyas wrote on Facebook.
“And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes.”
Never Should Have Been Remade?
“The Crow is not just a movie,” Proyas added about the reboot. “Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”
Rupert Sanders, who directed the new movie, knows that Brandon Lee is part of the film’s legacy and says the actor will always be synonymous with The Crow.
“I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again,” Sanders said.
The Crow Coming In June
He also expressed a reverence for Lee’s portrayal, believing that his spirit lives on in the new iteration. “His soul is very much alive in this film,” Sanders declared, highlighting the delicate yet compelling nature of Lee’s interpretation of the character.
Sanders also elaborated on Skarsgard’s depiction of Eric Draven. “I think Bill’s beauty is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss, he becomes this thing that he can’t even control,” he said. The Crow reboot will hit theaters worldwide on June 7.