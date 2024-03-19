The Crow Reboot Trailer Gets Disastrous YouTube Response, Already Starting To Feel Doomed

Despite the tragedy, The Crow was completed and released posthumously, earning critical acclaim for its dark and visually stunning aesthetic, as well as Lee’s hauntingly poignant performance.

The original movie continues to be highly regarded, and this admiration appears to be contributing to the negative attitude many viewers hold about The Crow reboot.

The director of the 1994 movie is also not a fan of The Crow reboot. “I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” Alex Proyas wrote on Facebook.

“And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes.”