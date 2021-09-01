Sony Confirms Two Past Peter Parkers Are In Spider-Man: No Way Home?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 2 mins ago

Even though Sony Pictures has finally dropped a full-fledged trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are still countless speculations and rumors floating around when it comes to the film. For the longest time, the biggest point of debate has been whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (who have played Spider-Man in the past) are also part of the film ever since it had been speculated that the third Spider-Man sequel will be the center stage of the highly-anticipated multiverse. Now that the recently released trailer has confirmed that villains from past iterations of the character will be in Spider-Man 3, more and more claims are being made that the two former Peter Parkers will also be joining Tom Holland.

Months ago, several leaks related to Spider-Man: No Way Home cropped up and pretty much summed up the plot of the film- Peter will be helped by Doctor Strange, Doctor Ock, the Green Goblin, and Electro will somehow enter the Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how all the three Peters (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield) will bring them down. So far, the trailer of the film has verified the first two points but it is Sony Pictures’ recent action that seemingly confirms the third.

Reddit user u/Fire-Dragon15 has shared that an image from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home that they shared earlier on the platform has been taken by Sony Pictures citing a DMCA copyright issue. The picture in question depicted a production set, with a blue screen in its background. Apparently, this was just another angle of an image (rather blurry) that was leaked in the past (also taken down) and showed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in their respective Spider-Man suits. The Redditor makes a sound argument by highlighting that Sony has been stamping down hard on leaks pertaining to Garfield and Maguire, even when leaks about other characters from the film are allowed to exist. This in turn stresses that the reason Sony is being so protective about these particular leaks is that both the actors are also a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Well, as much as we also want Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire moonlighting as their respective Spideys in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the above claims by the Redditor don’t necessarily confirm anything. It could be that all Sony (with Marvel Studios) is doing is trying to keep an air of mystery around the film by taking down these pictures or perhaps the obsessive removal of these particular leaks is nothing but a diversion tactic to ensure that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans don’t focus on some elaborate plotline that has been cooked up especially for the film?

While the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3 is not as far-fetched after the trailer, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already aware that Marvel excels in subtly hinting at what could be while cleverly hiding what is actually going to happen. Who says that Sony hasn’t been taking some lessons in this particular kind of cinematic guerilla warfare from Marvel Studios and is deliberately targeting the above-mentioned leaks with the aim to distract us from correctly guessing the actual plot here?