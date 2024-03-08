Sky High 2 In The Works With Marvel?
Back in 2005, before the MCU and DCEU dominated the box office and superhero movies were popular the high school superhero movie Sky High was a unique take on the genre that captured the attention of a generation. For years fans have eagerly waited for a follow-up, only to be disappointed as planned sequels and spinoff series failed to emerge. But it seems the film’s director is in talks with Marvel to finally make a Sky High 2 happen.
A Sky High Sequel
Mike Mitchell, the director of the original film, explained the status of the sequel to sources at Comicbook.com, letting fans know that a Sky High 2 is very possible and may be in the works relatively soon. Mitchell stated that he had been in contact with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about the sequel due to Feigie being a fan of the original. Trying to get around Disney’s hesitance to make non-Marvel superhero movies, Mitchell proposed letting Marvel Studios make the sequel with him.
A Stacked Cast
The original Sky High was about a high school for people with superpowers, following the son of two famous superheroes as he begins school. It combined superheroic action and fun with the interpersonal drama and comedy of coming-of-age school comedies like Mean Girls or Superbad. It also features a stellar cast that includes Kurt Russell, Kelly Preston, Danielle Panabaker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lynda Carter, Bruce Campbell, and Cloris Leachman.
A Second Life On DVD
The response to Sky High was tepid upon its release, with middling reviews and a significant but not impressive $86 million in box office earnings. However, the film became a cult classic, gaining most of its fans after release. Sky High 2 would be a chance for the movie to get the love it missed out on with its first release and prove that its cult status translates into a viable franchise.
Superhero High School
The high school setting and the movie’s sense of humor were both very novel in 2005, and while the MCU has made incorporating comedy a staple of the genre, its setting remains unique for superhero movies. For many comic book fans, Sky High hit on an element of the X-Men that the Fox X-Men movies never focused much on, the dynamics of a school for superheroes. Despite superhero movies dominating Hollywood for over a decade now, it’s an idea that’s strangely remained unexplored in both the MCU and DCEU.
Early Plans For A Sequel Fell Through
Attempts at some sort of follow-up have been happening for nearly a decade now, though a direct sequel like Sky High 2 wasn’t always the plan. In 2016, Disney announced plans for a sequel, but that fell through in the early development stage. Plans to make a series also failed to produce anything despite numerous actors agreeing to reprise their roles. This has left fans disappointed and wanting more.
No Official Word Yet But Fans Are Hopeful
Of course, with no direct word that Sky High 2 is being worked on again, it may be too early for fans to get their hopes up again. With Marvel cutting back on production and the idea of superhero fatigue being prevalent, Mitchell’s hopes for a sequel may not be enough to convince Disney. Nonetheless, it’s reassuring to know that it’s still being discussed as a possibility after all these years.
Source: Comicbook.com