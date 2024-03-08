Sky High 2 In The Works With Marvel?

Mike Mitchell, the director of the original film, explained the status of the sequel to sources at Comicbook.com, letting fans know that a Sky High 2 is very possible and may be in the works relatively soon. Mitchell stated that he had been in contact with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about the sequel due to Feigie being a fan of the original. Trying to get around Disney’s hesitance to make non-Marvel superhero movies, Mitchell proposed letting Marvel Studios make the sequel with him.