The Greatest Sitcom Predicted Doctor Who’s Biggest Change

Pierce offers some amusing advice, including replacing the Constable character (the Inspector Spacetime equivalent of a Companion) with a long-legged blonde who inexplicably wields a tennis racket (likely making fun of the 2005 Doctor Who relaunch, which featured a cute blonde Companion).

In a post-credits sequence, we get to see the fruits of his recommendation: a scene from the American Inspector Spacetime in which Luke Perry plays the Inspector and his former 90210 costar Jennie Garth plays his sidekick. She’s rocking the racket and a flirty attitude towards the Inspector…one which he reciprocates after declaring the 1960s “the greatest, grooviest period in the entire history of the entire universe.”