Paul Rudd Ant-Man Canceled In The MCU?

A brief clip from the recent interview has made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) in which Rudd confirms he has not been contacted regarding the future of Scott Lang since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania bombed at the box office last year.

Paul Rudd was asked about the future of Ant-Man while promoting his latest venture, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which also stars Marvel actors Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani. In response, he assured the interviewer, as well as viewers at home, that he has absolutely no idea what Marvel’s plans for the beloved Avenger are moving forward.