See The Trailer For The Movie Nicolas Cage Says Is His Wildest Film Ever

Nicolas Cage has starred in plenty of crazy movies from the horror indie hit Mandy, the recent drama Pig, action movies like Face/Off, and so much more to list off across different genres. Somehow, he is topping all of that in Prisoners of the Ghostland, which quotes the actor saying that this is the “wildest movie” that he has “ever made.”

Check out the Nicolas Cage trailer below and judge for yourself.

The trailer of the sci-fi action movie is a rollercoaster that will take you to plenty of different places you did not expect as it is full of odd locations and characters. Nicolas Cage goes through Western-looking towns with major Mad Max vibes, faces off against katana-wielding warriors, and his character has bombs on his nuts. The look at the movie gives a feel for its aesthetic, plot, and world-building. Set in a place called Samurai Town, Nicolas Cage plays a bank robber who failed his latest job. His punishment means he must go on a deadly mission to rescue a girl in five days; the bomb-strapped suit he is wearing will go off, blowing up his limbs and testicles. His adventure will throw plenty of twists he did not expect when having to take up the heroic gig.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is directed by Sion Sono (Love Exposure). It is written by actor Aaron Hendry (Teen Wolf) as his first writing credit and Reza Sixo Safai (The Persian Connection). Joining Nicolas Cage will be Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), and Takato Yonemoto (47 Ronin).

Some people have gotten to see the Nicolas Cage movie as it was shown at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, then RLJE Films picked it up from there. Reviews have been skewing toward the positive side so far.

The director of the Nicolas Cage movie told Entertainment Weekly that the original plan was to shoot in Mexico. Before shooting, the Japanese filmmaker had a heart attack. To make it easier to get production rolling, the leading actor suggested that they shoot in Japan. It turns out it benefitted the film as he said it fit the “essence to the East-meets-West stuff.”

If you want to see how crazy Prisoners of the Ghostland with Nicolas Cage gets and if the actor’s promises holds up, then you can check it out on September 17 either in theaters, on-demand, or digitally.

If you need more Nicolas Cage in your life, thankfully, his busy schedule means plenty of movies with him come out at a frequent rate. This year he was joined by Alex Wolff (Old) and Adam Arkin (Sons of Anarchy) in Pig, which is his highest-reviewed live-action film, and he starred in Willy’s Wonderland. April 22, 2022, he will be in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays himself in the bombastic comedy with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip), Joanna Bobin (Gunpowder Milkshake), and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother). Further down the line in 2022, the actor will be in The Retirement Plan with Ashley Greene (Bombshell), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and Jackie Earle Haley (The Tick).