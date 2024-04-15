The Guardians of the Galaxy Member Canon To Marvel And DC

To be clear, Mantis did originate as a Marvel Comics character—she just didn’t stay that way. Through some clever writing along with a brazen disregard for brand loyalty, she was able to jump ship to the publisher Marvel used to refer to as their “Distinguished Competition.” That’s not even the craziest part. Technically, Mantis has canonically existed in four different comic-book universes!

What makes that even more impressive is that unlike, say, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who have also been a part of four different comic book universes (at least), the ownership of the character herself has never jumped from publisher to publisher. Mantis’s dimension-hopping was all done on the sly.