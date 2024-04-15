Michael J. Fox Slams Younger Generation For Not Needing Talent

In the interview, Michael J. Fox recalled the day before he was given an honorary Academy Award in 2023. He spoke of how someone said to him that he was “80’s famous,” a descriptive title that the actor wears like a badge of honor. He relished being able to grow to fame in a time without social media and boasted about how much of an amazing time it was then to be a star.

Michael J. Fox also related in the interview how young actors in the 1980s worked hard to learn from each other, conversations about the craft dominating their day-to-day lives.