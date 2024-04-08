Michael J. Fox Shocks Fans With Acting Retirement Walkback

Rachel Smith had a chance to sit down with the legendary actor in Nashville, Tennessee, before a charity event scheduled to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Smith got the interview going with some old footage of an interview Fox had in 1984 during his time on the popular show Family Ties.

As Michael J. Fox watched the footage, you could tell he was a little disillusioned with the youth and veracity of his 22-year-old self. Now, at the ripe old age of 62, Fox took a swift jab at his younger self, saying, “22-year-olds are obnoxious.”

The young version of Michael J. Fox wanted to “do it all,” and Smith was interested in whether or not he felt he had “done it all” during his time in Hollywood. In response, Fox talked about his goals never really had much to do with what happened on or behind the camera. He wanted a family.