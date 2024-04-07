Jurassic Park Is Real, Ancient Creature Found Preserved In Amber Almost 100 Million Years Old

For fans of the Jurassic Park film franchise, the discovery of a parasitic creature that was trapped for millions of years in amber was the impetus for recreating dinosaurs from pre-historic DNA. In the original film, a mosquito was the creature that genetic scientists used to extract the DNA from extinct creatures from a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. With that in mind, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the tapeworm recovered from 100-million-year-old amber would have traces of the DNA that belonged to the prehistoric host it attached itself to.