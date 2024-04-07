Jordan Peele Reveals His Dream Casting Choice For Next Movie

With Jordan Peele at the helm of innovative and groundbreaking projects, the anticipation surrounding his upcoming films is understandably high, while his collaboration with Dev Patel in Monkey Man demonstrates his ability to pick talent and foster creative work environments. So, as we wait for Peele’s projects— or at least the ones we know of—his vision for casting Patel hints at yet another possible and possibly groundbreaking cinematic partnership.

For those interested in watching Monkey Man, the movie is out in theaters right now. Anyone wanting a marital arts action extravaganza might want to check it out on the big screen while they can.

Source: Digital Spy