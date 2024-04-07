The ’80s Sci-Fi Hyper-Violent Action Anime That Needs A Proper Revival

The first adaptation of the manga came in the form of a 12-episode The Guyver: Bio-Booster Armor original video animation (OVA) series—on VHS tape! Though it was a loose adaptation, it managed to garner enough interest to prompt the development of a proper 26-episode Guyver anime, Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor, which adapted ten volumes of the manga. In the meantime, two live-action adaptations were also produced: 1991’s The Guyver and 1994’s Guyver: Dark Hero—while the first also had Mark Hamil in a side role, the latter gained a massive cult following in the US.

Since the manga came to a halt, and at the most interesting moment in the series, we might add, the fans have been clamoring for the continuation of the franchise or even a possible revival of both the manga and the Guyver anime. Some could also argue that this is the right time for Guyver to receive another film adaptation with modern CGI effects and storytelling. But why not both?