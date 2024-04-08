Critics of Emma Stone’s Best Movie Are All Wrong, Here’s Why

For those who haven’t yet seen the movie, don’t be put off by the naysayers. It is a story about a woman, Emma Stone’s character, in the 1800s who, pregnant, throws herself from a bridge and dies. She is then brought back to life with the brain of her fetus by the scientist charged with her care.

The scientist, Godwin Baxter, played by the always brilliant Willem Defoe, names his charge Bella Baxter. From this point forward, all the men around Bella, including the fabulous Mark Ruffalo, work hard to control her in various ways. And because she is unaware of social niceties and expectations, she refutes them all and goes her own way.

She enjoys her sexuality, she runs off with a man she shouldn’t be with, she works for a brothel, and so much more. The men, in light of this growing and developing intellect, one they are clearly not used to accepting from a woman, all kind of fall and fumble in her wake.

Even the violent, sadistic man who takes her prisoner at one point is foiled in his attempts to completely dominate her.