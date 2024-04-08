Pat Sajak Final Wheel Of Fortune Episode Set

As it was announced last year, Ryan Seacrest is still in line to take Sajak’s place as host when Season 42 begins airing. Seacrest will also snag a credit as a consulting producer for the popular game show. Why not? Seacrest can do anything!

For the fans, it may be sad to see Pat Sajak end his run as host of Wheel of Fortune, but it’s nice to see that the show already has a solid replacement. Jeopardy! hasn’t been the same since Alex Trebek’s final episode as host aired in 2021. It’s hard to replace a legend, but it seems Wheel of Fortune lined up another legend to take Sajak’s place.