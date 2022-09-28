Kevin Bacon Joins Beverly Hills Cop 4

Kevin Bacon has officially been cast alongside Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop 4.

By Douglas Helm |

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon is about to become a lot easier with Eddie Murphy, as Deadline reported the two are now set to co-star in Beverly Hills Cop 4 together. Beverley Hills Cop: Alex Foley will see Murphy returning as the titular character in Netflix’s revival of the popular franchise. Murphy will also produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Film.

It’s unclear who Kevin Bacon will be playing in Beverly Hills Cop 4, but the cast list is already filled with stars. Along with Bacon and Murphy, the film is set to feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Reiser, Judge Reinhold, Taylour Paige, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot. Mark Malloy is set to direct with a script from Will Beall.

It may be a while before we get to see Kevin Bacon in Beverly Hills Cop 4 as the movie is just starting production. Fortunately, there are quite a few recent projects from Bacon that we can enjoy until then. The actor’s crime series City on a Hill just finished up its third season on Showtime.

City on a Hill features Kevin Bacon as a corrupt FBI veteran who takes on a case with Boston’s ADA (Aldis Hodge) that changes the city’s criminal justice system. Seeing Kevin Bacon in a more comedic role in Beverley Hills Cop 4 will certainly be a nice change of pace, as City on a Hill and his recent Blumhouse horror film They/Them are more dramatic turns for the actor. They/Them followed a group of LGBTQ+ teens at a conversion camp who get stalked by a masked killer.

Kevin Bacon has more than Beverly Hills Cop 4 on his upcoming docket. He’ll also be co-starring in a remake of The Toxic Avenger with Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Jane Levy, Sarah Niles, and Julia Davis. The Toxic Avenger tells the story of a man transforming into a mutant when he tries to take extreme measures to provide for his family.

Kevin Bacon will also be starring in Leave the World Behind before we see him in Beverly Hill Cop 4. Leave the World Behind is set to be a family drama based on an upcoming novel by Rumaan Alam. The film has a great cast that also includes Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, Vanessa Aspigilla, Josh Drennen, and Charlie Evans.

Leave the World Behind is the next big project from Sam Esmail since he finished his incredible series Mr. Robot back in 2019. Sam Esmail is both writing and directing the project. This is actually only the second feature-length film he’s directed, with his debut Comet coming out in 2014.

Seeing Kevin Bacon unite with Eddie Murphy for one of Murphy’s best roles in Beverley Hills Cop 4 will undoubtedly be a treat. Murphy returned to another fan-favorite role in 2021 with Coming 2 America. We’ll also get to see Eddie Murphy bring back one more 1988 classic in the future when he stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets, the sequel to the sibling comedy Twins.