Jonathan Majors Based Kang On The Best Marvel Hero

Jonathan Majors revealed he based Kang on Iron Man, as he is the most important superhero.

By TeeJay Small |

Jonathan Majors is prepared to be the next big baddie on the block now that Thanos is out of the picture. Majors, who debuted the first look at his portrayal of Marvel’s infamous Kang The Conqueror in the Disney+ series Loki, recently sat down with Deadline to discuss the inspiration for how he crafted his performance of the iconic comic character. When questioned about influences for his portrayal of Kang, Majors had one major hero in mind, stating “You can look at Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, that’s the superhero of superheroes.”

Jonathan Majors has a point, as Robert Downey Jr.’s 2008 Iron Man film was recently inducted into the US National Film Registry for its significant cultural impact. Many people consider the very first entry into the MCU to be the fulcrum upon which the entire genre of superhero films and comic book adaptations rest, allowing a new wave of MCU films to become the largest-grossing box office smash films of all time. For Jonathan Majors to top previous iterations of the MCU, he’ll have to focus on the cinematic universe’s origins.

Among RDJ’s Iron Man, Jonathan Majors also cited historical conquerors as inspiration for his depiction of Kang, such as Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great, and Genghis Khan. With powerful acting chops to work alongside performers like Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming Creed III, we can be confident that Jonathan Majors has the ability to bring this multifaceted character to life. From what little we’ve seen of Kang The Conqueror in the MCU thus far, we can conclude that his plan is to take over the multiverse after amassing an army of Kangs from across the multiverse, a feat Genghis Khan could only dream of.

Kang’s next appearance in the MCU is set to arrive in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in a much darker and more calculated capacity than we’ve seen him before. Jonathan Majors is scheduled to portray the conqueror throughout the next handful of Marvel films, slowly building up the threat like Thanos famously did in previous phases, before arriving to battle the assembled Avengers team in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. With the potential to portray hundreds of iterations of the character, perhaps the many influences Majors’ has tapped to develop his performance will come into play in the story.

After all, many instances of Kang The Conqueror within the Marvel comics are so powerful that they can only ever be defeated by other Kangs from across the multiverse. Kang’s comic antics in the past have included successfully conquering planet Earth, kidnapping, and raising Black Bolt’s son, and even assembling a council of Kangs from across the multiverse like some kind of chaotic evil Rick and Morty. Fans of Jonathan Majors should be overjoyed at the notion of the Lovecraft Country actor tackling such a broad spectrum of performance within this role.

For the time being, we’ll just have to wait and see what Jonathan Majors has in store for us. We can surmise at least that it will be an Avengers-level threat, but only time and space will tell.