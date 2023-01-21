Jonathan Majors Says He Got Punched For Real Making Creed III

Jonathan Majors revealed he took punches while filming Creed III, and "loved it."

By Britta DeVore |

With one of the most packed schedules in Hollywood, Jonathan Majors has been getting in and staying in shape for his latest roles in productions like Devotion, Magazine Dreams, Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Creed III. And while he may be taking a few hits from Paul Rudd in his upcoming Marvel big-screen debut, it was while filming Creed III that Majors reports being knocked around by fellow MCU actor Michael B. Jordan. During an interview with Deadline during which The Harder They Fall actor talked about everything from his physique to his acting approach, he revealed, “I took a couple [punches], I think. I loved it.”

Jonathan Majors said that he was “just so humbled” to have nabbed a part in Creed III, solidifying his name as a part of the Rocky franchise. Although his character in the upcoming threequel, Damian “Dame” Anderson, is the film’s main antagonist, Majors said that he was just as excited to join the “lineage.” “I wanna go for it,” the actor said, adding that working with a team that included Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan was the ultimate dream.

Of course, when it comes to creating a feature centered around the drama both in and outside of the ring, you’re bound to get your hands dirty. Jonathan Majors revealed that Michael B. Jordan “caught me a few times,” during filming Creed III, adding that he “took some body shots.” But don’t worry, Majors was sure to make those swings up by doling “out a few” to his on-screen adversary.

Jonathan Majors joins the legend in Creed III, which picks up following the events of 2018’s Creed II. When we meet back up with Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan), he’s taking in his newfound boxing stardom and enjoying his well-balanced life at home with his family. All seems to be going well for Donnie until he gets word that his childhood friend and fellow boxing all-star, Dame (Majors), has been released from prison.

While things begin friendly enough between the two old pals, it quickly becomes clear that Dame is hoping to make up for lost time and claim the title of champion. As the duo march towards the ultimate showdown, tempers flare and egos rage, putting the stakes at an all-time high. Along with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, Creed III will also star Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad, Tony Bellew, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez.

Jonathan Majors’ role in Creed III will be preceded by his highly anticipated appearance in Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will see the actor starring in the role of Kang the Conqueror. A character that was introduced to audiences in Marvel’s spinoff series, Loki, the variant of the bad guy is bound to cause some major problems for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s titular heroes. With a range that allows him to step into any character imaginable, there’s just something about Majors that makes for the perfect bad guy.

We can’t wait to see Jonathan Majors hold the world in his hands in his upcoming projects.