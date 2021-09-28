John Cena Being Cancelled For Homophobia, See The Video

By Michileen Martin | 13 seconds ago

Just as the actor and wrestler was starting to make a reputation as one of pop culture’s most interesting superheroes, there’s a new campaign on Twitter to get John Cena cancelled.

Specifically, the offended parties are circulating video clips from an interview with John Cena on The Howard Stern Show from 2006. In the interview, Cena is asked about the wrestler Chris Kanyon who would tragically commit suicide four years later. He tells Stern that Kanyon wasn’t a good wrestler and that specifically he wasn’t good at entertaining crowds. It’s these comments that seem to have some on Twitter trying to get John Cena cancelled. There’s another clip with Kanyon himself speaking with Stern. You can watch the video clips below.

I'm not sure I can watch. Chris Kanyon was bipolar and committed suicide. I'm bipolar and have suffered with suicide ideation. We just lost Daffney, also bipolar.



I can't forgive John Cena for going on Stern and burying Kanyon, either. Kanyon was great. pic.twitter.com/IcccXnHPjQ https://t.co/QKRvPyiiwG — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) September 18, 2021

It seems strange at first for the account posting the video clips, Catch Wrestling U, to try to get John Cena cancelled since nothing the wrestler says in the clip is blatantly homophobic. He only mentions that Chris Kanyon came out as gay after he was fired by because, as you learn in the second clip, Kanyon claims he was released from his contract not for his performance but because of homophobia. However, in a subsequent tweet, Catch Wrestling U explains that Cena’s comments didn’t take place “in a vacuum.” The account accuses Cena of being an apologist and of dismissing Kanyon’s claims out of hand.

This is getting QT'd a lot after last night. John Cena did not say Chris Kanyon "wasn't any good" in a vacuum.



John Cena said it as an apologetic for WWE when stern brought up Kanyon had claimed homophobic treatment. Cena dismissed it, deflected & created a strawman argument. https://t.co/RAJ8AJrHyP — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) September 24, 2021

But rather than seeing John Cena cancelled, what seems to be trending a lot more is the cancellation of the attempt to cancel him. Few, if any, Twitter users seem to be rallying behind Catch Wrestling U. Instead, what you see are posts doing everything they can to prove John Cena is anything but homophobic, and they seem to be doing a pretty good job. For example, there’s Marissa Williams, who posts a screenshot from an interview with Cena in which he was asked about the wrestler Darren Young coming out.

But John Cena is homophobic 🤦‍♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/02nvEu3nTj — Marissa Williams (@DeadlyMarissa) September 24, 2021

Then there’s RYANG6916, who clearly doesn’t want to see John Cena cancelled. He posts “John Cena ain’t homophobic” with a facepalming emoji and a video clip from John Cena talking about the subject with Larry King. Both men are very clear in regards to how they feel about the issue.

Lady Charlotte also has a bone to pick with the idea of having John Cena cancelled. She posts a screenshot from a report of the same Larry King interview, which quotes Cena as calling homophobes “downright ignorant” as well as pointing out Cena supported his own brother when he came out as gay.

Imagine saying John Cena is homophobic and trying to cancel him



Hah!! What a joke!! 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/A4pbDdZNdl — Lady Charlotte (@LadyCharlotte01) September 24, 2021

Some didn’t offer any proof of the wrestler’s acceptance of the LGBTQ community, but rather simply expressed confusion at the idea that Cena saying another wrestler wasn’t good was somehow the same thing as expressing homophobic opinions worth of getting John Cena cancelled.

People are trying to cancel John Cena for being homophobic, just because he said that Kanyon wasn’t talented?



That means we all homophobic then because we’ve all said that someone isn’t talented on Twitter before. Most people have said worse. — A Wilde Thing ジャッキー (@ItsAWildeThing) September 24, 2021

Man I've been off Twitter and chilling today with good reason cuz the little bit I popped in for, I saw John Cena of all people getting cancelled for saying another wrestler isn't a good entertainer and ppl tried to spin it as him being homophobic 💀 — 𝕐𝕒𝕂𝕚𝕕𝕕ℙ𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘ℂ𝕦𝕕𝕚 (@yakiddphangcudi) September 25, 2021

One of the most unique posts came from Trusty Slab, who unapologetically slams Cena while still saying the video clip isn’t proof of homophobia. The Twitter user says Cena is a “company man” — even going so far as calling him a “soulless mouthpiece” — but while insisting the interview had nothing to do with homophobia, or anything else worthy of getting John Cena cancelled.

John Cena isn't homophobic. He's a shameless company man. He praises Darren Young when the guy works for WWE and then lies about Kanyon to defend WWE. That's all it is. A soulless mouthpiece saying what's good for the corporation. — 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐘 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐁 (@DonutHolschtein) September 24, 2021

So apparently it isn’t as easy to get John Cena cancelled as some might think. All the traction gained from the attempt seems to be going in the opposite direction, and for now it seems like the career of the man who brought Peacemaker to the screen is more than safer for now.