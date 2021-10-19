Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 Reveals New Look For DC Villain

By Faith McKay | 10 seconds ago

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a name likely to be seen in a lot more headlines in the coming years. The actor has taken over the role of Morpheus in The Matrix 4. He previously played the villain, Black Manta, in Aquaman. He’ll be reprising the role alongside Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2. The first movie was a surprising box office success. A lot of people had doubts about making a serious film starring Arthur Curry, but DC pulled it off, crossing the billion-dollar mark in earnings. A sequel was a guarantee. This time around, the villains and heroes are getting an upgrade in their costumes.

Previous reveals showed off Jason Momoa’s costume for Aquaman 2, highlighting that this time around, he’s got a slicker look about him. Interestingly, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta has a slightly less militaristic look this time around. First, take a look at Black Manta in full, as shared by the sequel’s writer.

I am ridiculously excited to share what we've been working on. Only 14 months to wait. #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom — David Johnson-McGHOULdrick (@bravecarrot) October 18, 2021 Black Manta for Aquaman 2

This new look for Black Manta is very similar to how he looked in the first film, except for the very noticeable new silver helmet he’s wearing. You can get a closer look at what Jason Momoa’s foe will be wearing in the photo below.

If you click on the right arrow in the photo, you’ll see that director James Wan shared more photos of Black Manta, revealing updates to his ship as well. These changes mark upgrades in the technology the villain will have access to for the sequel. Of course, it’s been a while since Jason Momoa’s Aquaman was released. Take a look at Black Manta in the first movie below for comparison’s sake.

Black Manta in Aquaman

The above look in the first Jason Momoa movie for DC shows the villain with a black mask that has a more military-inspired look. His new silver helmet is actually more similar to how he looks in the silver age comics.

Black Manta in the Comics

Hopefully, the new look will also come with an interesting storyline for Black Manta in the sequel. While talking about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in interviews, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has shared that he is excited. He claimed that his villain will have a much larger role in the sequel. This is something he’s particularly excited about since he loves playing villains. Often, actors worry that playing a villain could be a poor decision for their careers. Will being the guy who does mean things to fan-favorite Jason Momoa make the actor more difficult to like when he plays Morpheus? Yahya Abdul-Mateen II isn’t worried about that. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “The bad guy is always more interesting to explore.”

On his role opposite Jason Momoa, the Black Manta actor said that the first film just got a glimpse of his character and his motivations. This time around, he is getting to dive in deeper, and he’s looking forward to sharing that with audiences when the film releases on December 16, 2022.