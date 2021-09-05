First Look At Jason Momoa Back As Aquaman, And He’s Got A New Suit

By Tristan Zelden | 5 seconds ago

Jason Momoa (Sweet Girl) has won the award for the most badass picture on the internet this week. The actor shows off the new costume for his second superhero standalone installment as Aquaman. It’s our first look at Jason Momoa back as Aquaman in Aquaman 2.

The first photo shows Jason Momoa sporting his trident and the costume from the previous movie in all of its gold and green glory. The second is the less flashy, slicker version that will be featured in Aquaman 2, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Maintaining the scales, it is a dark teal mixed with some gray armor accents with the abs embedded into the stomach.





As you can imagine, the comments went wild for the picture of Jason Momoa. Surfer Kala Alexander chimed in that he prefers the first one from 2018 but acknowledges that it might grow on him. He also mentioned that the actor should be wearing Da Hui shorts instead.

Fellow DC actors commented on the Instagram post of Jason Momoa. Zackary Levi (Shazam!) commented “stealth mode” with a clapping emoji. Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) is about to get his own DC Extended Universe movie with Black Adam, and he complimented on the look that it looked “great.”

Actor and athlete Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau (Don’t Look Deeper) summed up the picture of Jason Momoa perfectly. He said, “and there goes the Internet.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is moving forward as it is filming in England, with Jason Momoa reprising his leading role. The film has stirred some controversy by the news that Amber Heard (The Stand) would keep her role in the sequel. Following that, rumors have floated that she will not only be in this sequel, but she might get some of her own standalone projects within the DC Extended Universe.

Details are pretty sparse on the next Aquaman movie. So far, we know that Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Dolph Lundgren (Creed II), Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) will star in the film. James Wan (Malignant) is back to directing with previous collaborator David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) returning to pen the script with the filmmaker. It will be executive produced by Michael Clear and Walter Hamada, with Wan and Peter Safran producing.

Jason Momoa has plenty of projects that will release before his DC superhero spectacle. He just led the Netflix action flick Sweet Girl. In October, he will be a part of the massive cast of Dune which includes Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Euphoria), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars), and more. His Apple TV+ series See premiered its second season last month, where users on the platform can check out new episodes every Friday.

You can see Jason Momoa in his new Aquaman suit in action in theaters on December 16, 2022. No word has been given if it will be on HBO Max by its release as that is what happened to the slate of Warner Bros. movies for 2021 due to COVID-19, but it appears the company is set for theatrical showing only for 2022.