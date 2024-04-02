Indiana Jones Is The Perfect Example Of A Franchise That Needs To Die

I love the Indiana Jones movies, but the franchise was doomed from the beginning for at least two big reasons. The first is that, Indiana Jones just isn’t franchise material, not in the way Star Wars is. I know this because George Lucas tried his best to turn it into another Star Wars, and it went over like a wet fart in a packed elevator.

Most fans of Raiders of the Lost Ark don’t even know that Kenner made Indiana Jones action figures in the same scale as the company’s Star Wars figures. I didn’t as a kid and I would have been on the younger age of the target demographic. I also never played the Temple of Doom arcade game, the Indiana Jones games on the NES and SNES or wore an Indiana Jones T-shirt.

Indiana Jones was never that kind of franchise, and it still isn’t, no matter how much Disney tries to market it. As a kid in the ’80s, the only time I pretended to be Indiana Jones was if I found something vaguely whip-like to swing around. And even then, it was probably only a handful of times since the number of objects that resembled blasters and lightsabers when I was a kid vastly outnumbered the things I could get away with whipping around.