Hollywood Can’t Get Drinking Right And It’s Painfully Obvious

Maybe I was just a lightweight during my partying days, but I find it hard to believe that anybody can even walk straight after a stiff drink or two, let alone hop on a motorcycle and kick it into high gear without incident.

Louis C.K. (… I know) has a bit in his 2011 special, Live at the Beacon Theater, that illustrates how Hollywood frequently fails to accurately portray drinking but in a different context.

He points out how everybody is holding a glass of liquor during their business meetings while making nefarious deals behind closed doors in their corner offices.

The punchline, which I think applies here, suggests that everybody in the next scene should be passed out on the floor wondering why they thought it was a good idea to start drinking whiskey at noon.