See Henry Cavill Back As Geralt In The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

By Tristan Zelden | 8 seconds ago

Netflix has a heavy list of projects on the verge of being released, and they’re celebrating with first look trailers show off them all during their Tundum event. They’ve delivered looks at the upcoming Kanye West documentary Jeen-yuhs, the final season of Ozark, the fourth season of Stranger Things, and now we have The Witcher season 2 trailer (seen below) giving us our first look at Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) back as the leading character, Geralt of Rivia.

Here’s The Witcher Season 2 trailer…

The Witcher season 2 trailer gives us a deep look at what is to come with the story. Henry Cavill will have to battle plenty of hostile creatures and people while he acts as a father figure for Freya Allan’s (Gunpowder Milkshake) Ciri. We will see new and old locations. The show will revisit the demolished Kaer Morhen, where it was revealed in the animated movie Nightmare of the Wolf a battle took place. It also revealed that a young Geralt was hiding in a basement at this time. While the next outing for the live-action fantasy series will tackle his trauma from this memory, it will mark the place for refuge and answers as plenty of threats will be coming for Geralt and Ciri.

Leading star Henry Cavill will be joined by returning co-stars Anya Chalotra (Sherwood), Freya Allan, Joey Batey (Knightfall), Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Death Hallows), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks), MyAnna Buring (The Descent), Tom Canton (Nightmare of the Wolf), Lars Mikkelsen (The Kingdom), Terence Maynard (Edge of Tomorrow), Therica Wilson-Read (Profile), Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford (Titans), Royce Pierreson (The Irregulars). Newcomers include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Simon Callow (Outlander), Graham McTavish (Castlevania), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Cassie Clare (Beauty and the Beast), and more.

The Witcher season 2 has had some bumps in the road during its production and trailer release. The follow-up to its debut season in 2019 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, Henry Cavill tore a hamstring, stumbling production into a halt. He had to work hard for an intense routine to get his body back into monster-slaying shape.

Netflix has big plans for the franchise as the second outing for Henry Cavill, the subsequent animated movie, and now The Witcher season 2 trailer demonstrates. The streamer is developing a six-part prequel that takes place 1,200 years in the past called The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Based on the novels by novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, getting cast as Geralt has been a dream job for Henry Cavill. As a big World of Warcraft and Warhammer player, he has been a fan of RPGs for a long time, especially when it comes to fantasy-based RPGs. The books and the game adaptions from CD Projekt Red made the Man of Steel star a huge fan who aimed to get the role no matter what.

The Witcher season 2 will see the return of Henry Cavill as the titular character on December 17 on Netflix. Watch the trailer on repeat, to get back in The Witcher mood.