Henry Cavill Revealed His Insane Recovery Routine For The Witcher Season 2 Injury

By Charlene Badasie | 17 seconds ago

Henry Cavill has played a lot of indestructible characters on screen, from Superman to Geralt of Rivia but in real life, he’s only human. For those who don’t know, the actor, who does all his own stunts on The Witcher, sustained an injury while filming the show’s second season. The unfortunate hamstring tear forced him to take a break from filming to focus on his recovery.

In a recent interview with GQ, Henry Cavill detailed his injury which according to his doctor, could have been a lot worse. “My physiotherapist told me that if the tear was any more severe, it would have been a rupture,” he told the publication. “That means that the tendon and the muscle leave the bone, which would be really rather nasty.”

Henry Cavill also shared the workout plan he’s currently following to maximize his body’s ability to heal. He starts by waking up each day between 4 and 5 am for an aerobic flush session with his physiotherapist Freddie. “That’s essentially me lying on a bed with little electrical charges going through my left hamstring, and him massaging both muscles just to make sure they’re not too tight.”

This was followed by doing sprints! This may seem counterproductive, but not for Henry Cavill. He said he really needed that boost while recovering from his fairly serious injury.

“So I would take that pre-workout before doing my sprints and I actually did notice an enormous performance difference. There would be days where I’d be saying, ‘What’s wrong with you? Today you’re just dragging ass.’ And then I’d realize, I didn’t have any pre-workout. And sure enough, it’s just that little bit of an extra kick which made all the difference. I was getting faster and faster. My form was better, which was especially important when recovering and doing sprints with a hamstring injury.”

Interestingly, the Justice League star is looking on the positive side of being injured. He said he took it as a sign to give himself a long-needed break. Henry Cavill was already working long strenuous hours that exhausted him, so when the time came where he was forced to be still, he took advantage and focused on relaxing and healing.

Henry Cavill went on to explain his approach to his mental health and any roadblocks that he faces saying, “When it comes to my mental health, I focus on what I can control and work on that. And that gives me something to work towards rather than something to deal with or work through or manage my life through”.

The Elona Holmes star also tries to maintain a baseline level of fitness that he can adjust accordingly based on the projects he’s working on. “I think one of the skills I’ve picked up over the years is just forging ahead regardless of difficulty or hard work or trials and tribulations,” Henry Cavill said.

Despite the injury, the second season of The Witcher will be on its way very soon. The story is said to begin with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) taking Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. There he will strive to protect Ciri from the mysterious power she possesses inside while the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside the walls of the castle, located within the Kingdom of Kaedwen.

Henry Cavill has a few other new projects in the works too, including a Highlander reboot as well as Matthew Vaughn’s new spy franchise Argylle. He will also be reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes for the Enola Holmes sequel. The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 17th.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also developing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part prequel series set 1200 years before Geralt walked the lands of the Northern Kingdoms, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime feature film centered around Vesemir, Geralt’s close friend and mentor.