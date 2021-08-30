How The Witcher Movie Sets Up Henry Cavill’s Story For Season 2

By Tristan Zelden | 11 seconds ago

The official Witcher Netflix Twitter account gave fans something interesting to digest on Friday (August 27). A video was posted (seen below) of showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders, Umbrella Academy) of the franchise. She dissected the ending of the animated movie, Nightmare of the Wolf. She also gave a look at how that conclusion will affect what will happen in Season 2 of the main series for Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

The conclusion sees the fall of Kaer Morhen, a keep where witchers would train. Humans and the monster-slaying witchers join forces to battle against an invasion of creatures. During the epic battle, we learn something quite important. Geralt, the character played by Henry Cavill in the live-action series, was there as a child. He hid in the basement with others for safety; all left together to hear the screams and roars from the battle taking place outside. To no surprise of this childhood trauma, it will be tackled in the next season of the show.

So…let's talk about that Nightmare of the Wolf ending and what it means for #TheWitcher Season 2, shall we?



🚨Continent spoilers ahead🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYUJSI6P9p — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 27, 2021

To the showrunner and executive producer, this ties into a theme about being a father figure. Vesemir is that to Geralt, and now Henry Cavill must take on the responsibility. He will struggle with that concept and have an internal conflict about his position as he must protect Freya Allan’s (Gunpowder Milkshake) Ciri.

Seeing Henry Cavill go back to Kaer Morhen with Freya Allan will be a way to look at the aftermath. Nightmare of the Wolf gave fans a look at how it all crumbled, and now since time has passed, they will get to see what it looks like now.

The Witcher started off as a series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The franchise became incredibly popular from a trilogy of RPGs from video game developer CD Projekt Red. The Netflix adaption harkens back to the source material and tries to both expand the stories told and depict the events in the books to the screen. Henry Cavill is a die-hard fan of the franchise and an overall nerd as he is known for playing World of Warcraft and built his gaming PC at the beginning of the pandemic. As a lover of the books and games, he worked hard to get his dream role.

The Witcher will see plenty of new and old faces. Returning cast members include Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra (Sherwood), Freya Allan, Joey Batey (Knightfall), Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Death Hallows), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks), MyAnna Buring (The Descent), Tom Canton (Nightmare of the Wolf), Lars Mikkelsen (The Kingdom), Terence Maynard (Edge of Tomorrow), Therica Wilson-Read (Profile), Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford (Titans), Royce Pierreson (The Irregulars). Newcomers include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Simon Callow (Outlander), Graham McTavish (Castlevania), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Cassie Clare (Beauty and the Beast), and more.

Henry Cavill is back to slaying monsters on Netflix on December 17 for the second season of The Witcher.