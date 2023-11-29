Henry Cavill And Margot Robbie Starring In Terminator Remake?
Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie have been featured on new posters for a remake of James Cameron’s science fiction action classic The Terminator, causing confusion and excitement as fans wonder whether the actors really are going to appear in a reboot of the franchise.
Unfortunately for those who might have been excited about Henry Cavill as the T-800 and Margot Robbie as Sarah Connor, it has been revealed that the posters in question are actually from Facebook user YODA BBY ABY and are produced by AI. Though the proposed casting possibilities are intriguing and there seems to be a definite interest from fans in seeing this new Terminator film, it’s ultimately just fan art.
AI Image Of Henry Cavill As The Terminator
It is understandable that Facebook users could take these posters seriously, as their descriptions frequently claim the film is hitting theaters in 2025. And of course, Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie are two very popular stars, Cavill being well known for his roles as Superman in DC movies and as Geralt in The Witcher, while Margot Robbie became part of a pop culture icon by starring as the titular doll in this summer’s Barbie.
Not Out Of The Realm Of Possibility
Of course, there is always the chance that a studio executive or James Cameron himself will see these posters and think they represent a good idea, so it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility that this film could happen at some point in the future.
The Reboot We Need?
Alongside Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill would be an interesting shift from Arnold Schwarzenegger as he is not known for the kind of stone-faced brutality that typified the action star’s early career. It could also be a bit jarring to see Superman as a robotic killing machine from the future, but certainly Cavill would be up to the challenge. Of course, The Terminator franchise has seen a variety of reboots and sequels over the years, most recently with Terminator: Dark Fate, for which Linda Hamilton returned as Sarah Connor.
Is Margot Robbie The Perfect Replacement For Linda Hamilton?
Whether Margot Robbie would be a good Sarah Connor to Henry Cavill’s T-800 is another open question as Hamilton brought a level of aggression and hardcore commitment to the role that is hard to imagine if one views Robbie floating around her pink dollhouse. Of course, Robbie is a talented actor and we’re certain she could probably surprise us, but neither of these castings might be particularly fitting to the roles. Nevertheless, plenty of actors who have been known for certain types of films and characters have taken more surprising and successful leaps in the past, and anyway, it’s all just fun speculation.
More Terminator Movies On The Way?
Still, even without Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill, there is the possibility for more Terminator excitement in the future. James Cameron has said as recently as a 2022 GQ interview that he would be open to a reboot of the classic science fiction franchise that began with his 1984 film. As it seems almost everything from Ghostbusters to Tron from that era is either being remade or still ongoing, there’s no telling whether there might be more killer robots in our future.