Henry Cavill And Margot Robbie Starring In Terminator Remake?

By Kevin C. Neece |

Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie have been featured on new posters for a remake of James Cameron’s science fiction action classic The Terminator, causing confusion and excitement as fans wonder whether the actors really are going to appear in a reboot of the franchise.

Unfortunately for those who might have been excited about Henry Cavill as the T-800 and Margot Robbie as Sarah Connor, it has been revealed that the posters in question are actually from Facebook user YODA BBY ABY and are produced by AI. Though the proposed casting possibilities are intriguing and there seems to be a definite interest from fans in seeing this new Terminator film, it’s ultimately just fan art.