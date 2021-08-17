Halle Berry Confirms Whether Catwoman Was a Mistake

By Tristan Zelden | 6 mins ago

While there are bombs for superhero movies, it had many more misses than hits back in the day, especially looking at the 90s to early 00s. 2004’s Catwoman has an astonishing 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered to be one of the worst comic book movies ever made. Halle Berry (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) has recently spoken about the experience and why she does not have any regrets over taking the job.

Coming off her Oscar-winning performance in 2001’s Monster’s Ball, Halle Berry won a Razzie for the atrocious comic book blockbuster. She accepted it in person with good humor. She looks back at this experience with Entertainment Weekly, where she talks about the money she had earned. It was one of the biggest paychecks she had earned, so while her career was just taking off, it helped boost her financially. Even if she knew it was a bad gig to take, the payment made is all worth it and justifiable to sign on for it, even if the writing was on the wall for the quality.

Halle Berry continues further about the contrast of going from a highly acclaimed film to taking a role that lacked nuance and ended up being heavily panned. Coming off the heels of winning the prestigious award, she did not want to “only do award-worthy stuff.” She proved that through her career by doing the X-Men franchise as Storm and co-starring with Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) in the third entry of John Wick to Emmy-nominated projects like Their Eyes Were Watching God and Lackawanna Blues.

The interview with Entertainment Weekly is not the first time Halle Berry has spoken honestly about Catwoman. When she accepted her award at the 25th annual Razzie Awards in 2005, she thanked the studio, Warner Bros., for hiring her in that “piece-of-shit, god-awful movie.”

Outside of Razzies and poor reviews, the Halle Berry DC movie was a commercial bomb. It had a budget of $100 and only earned $82 million globally at the box office.

Director Pitof had only done one other feature-length movie, which was 2001’s Vidocq. Since then, he has directed some TV shorts but is mostly known for his visual effects work in movies like Alien: Resurrection. He was joined by Theresa Rebeck (Smash) and John Brancato (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) as the writers of the DC blockbuster. Halle Berry was joined by co-stars Sharon Stone (The Disaster Artist), Benjamin Bratt (Coco), Lambert Wilson (The Matrix), and Frances Conroy (American Horror Story).

Nothing had stopped Halle Berry, especially a failure like Catwoman. She is currently joining Independence Day filmmaker Roland Emmerich on a future project, Moonfall, which stars Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing). Another upcoming movie for the actress will be Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman’s directorial debut, The Mothership. This sci-fi flick will feature Sydney Lemmon (Fear the Walking Dead), Molly Parker (Deadwood), Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead), and John Ortiz (Bumblebee).