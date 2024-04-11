Hottest Netflix True Crime Series Will Leave You Questioning Everything

Moving on to the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana, the second episode of Files of the Unexplained investigates several spirits that haunt the historic inn due to its unsettling past.

As a result, the area is known for attracting visitors and paranormal enthusiasts. Episode three focuses on the Yuba County Five – a group of five men who vanished without a trace in California in 1978.

In its fourth episode, Files of the Unexplained explores reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) witnessed by members of the US military, as depicted in the infamous Gimbal video. The Netflix documentary explores the government’s suppression of these reports until a Department of Defense whistleblower came forward in 2023.