Hottest Netflix True Crime Series Will Leave You Questioning Everything
The investigative documentary series Files of the Unexplained is at the number one spot on the Netflix streaming charts. Across eight episodes, the series explores various mysterious events, from alleged hauntings to close encounters with aliens and a few puzzling disappearances. Each tale is recounted by those who experienced it. Context is provided via news reports, official police records, and expert analyses.
Files of the Unexplained On Netflix
During the week of April 1 to April 7, Files of the Unexplained ranked as the fourth most-viewed English television program on Netflix, accumulating 4.4 million views.
It trailed behind 3 Body Problem, which held the top position for the third consecutive week, followed by Testament: The Story of Moses at number two, and The Gentlemen in third place.
Alien Abductions?
Files of the Unexplained takes viewers to different locations across North America. The first episode revisits a 1973 fishing trip in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where two men claim to have encountered an unidentified craft.
They were subsequently abducted by aliens. The incident leaves the men and investigators with several unanswered questions as they search for explanations.
UAPs And More?
Moving on to the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana, the second episode of Files of the Unexplained investigates several spirits that haunt the historic inn due to its unsettling past.
As a result, the area is known for attracting visitors and paranormal enthusiasts. Episode three focuses on the Yuba County Five – a group of five men who vanished without a trace in California in 1978.
In its fourth episode, Files of the Unexplained explores reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) witnessed by members of the US military, as depicted in the infamous Gimbal video. The Netflix documentary explores the government’s suppression of these reports until a Department of Defense whistleblower came forward in 2023.
So Many Weird Things Happening
Episode five of Files of the Unexplained moves to Georgia’s Lake Lanier and recounts the tragic history of the man-made lake, which has claimed numerous lives over the years.
Episode six takes viewers to Mount Shasta in northern California, a sacred site for the Karuk people steeped in myths and legends. The most infamous is the story of Lemuria and a doomed ski lodge.
The seventh episode of Files of the Unexplained revisits a bizarre incident in Oakville, Washington, in 1994, where gelatinous blobs rained from the sky.
The strange event caused illness among the town’s residents, prompting speculation about its origin. The series concludes on the shores of the Salish Sea in British Columbia, where a couple stumbled upon shoes containing the skeletal remains of feet.
True Crime And Mystery Are Great For Numbers
The viewership numbers for Files of the Unexplained are a testament to the popularity of the true crime genre, which can attributed to our need to understand the driving force behind human behavior.
These series also offer insight into how the legal system operates, the challenges faced by law enforcement, and the complexities of the human psyche.
Streaming Files Of The Unexplained
Fans of Files of the Unexplained can check out a few other series in the true crime genre, such as Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Making a Murderer, and The Vow.