A Visual History Of Star Trek’s Enterprise: Every Version, Every Letter A-J
How many ships in Star Trek are named Enterprise? More than you think. Every version, every letter, every type. of Enterprise explained.
The NX-01 Enterprise
Though not the first Enterprise to appear on screen, the NX-01 Enterprise is the first starship to bear that name chronologically. She’s the hero ship of the series Star Trek: Enterprise and the first of her class.
Captain Pike's NCC-1701 Enterprise
The Enterprise was given a visual reboot by the series Star Trek: Discovery. That version of the ship continues on in the series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. There, she’s captained by Christopher Pike, one of the captains in charge of her before the days of Captain Kirk.
The original NCC-1701 Enterprise
No bloody A, B, C, or D. This is the first Enterprise we ever see, introduced in the original 60’s Star Trek television series. Captain Kirk is in charge on this ship in the 60s series, but before him there were others.
Alternate universe version of the Enterprise
The 2009 Star Trek movie introduces an alternate universe where we get a totally different version of the Enterprise. It has bigger engines and an overall changed design. The ship appears in the 2009 Star Trek movie as well as its sequels, Star Trek: Into Darkness and Star Trek: Beyond (where it is destroyed).
The NCC-1701 Enterprise gets a refit
It’s the same Enterprise from the original series, just upgraded for the movie era of the franchise. The Enterprise refit first appears in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
The refit survives three Star Trek movies
The refit Enterprise goes on to appear in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.
The refit Enterprise is utterly destroyed
To save his crew from Klingons, Admiral Kirk initiates a self-destruct of the Enterprise over the Genesis planet. The ship is utterly destroyed
The NCC-1701-A Enterprise
In recognition of Captain Kirk and his crew’s service to the Federation, the USS Yorktown is renamed Enterprise in honor of the previously destroyed ship. She’s given the A designation, to show she’s not the same ship.
The Enterprise A gets three movies
After appearing at the end of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the Enterprise A goes on to appear in two more movies. Those are Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. At the end of Star Trek VI, she sails off into retirement.
One final appearance by the A
Decades after her sunset in Star Trek VI, the Enterprise A appears one more time as part of a fleet museum in season 3 of Star Trek: Picard.
Alternate universe Enterprise A
In the alternate universe introduced in the 2009 Star Trek movie, there’s also an Enterprise A. It’s slightly different than the version of the ship previously used in that alternate reality. The ship only appears at the end of Star Trek: Beyond.
The NCC-1701-B Enterprise
The Enterprise B is an Excelsior class starship with a man named Captain Harriman in charge. Her only appearance is in the opening minutes of Star Trek: Generations where, unfortunately, most of her important components are not due to be installed until Tuesday.
The NCC-1701-C Enterprise
The Enterprise C only appears in a single episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation called “Yesterday’s Enterprise”. She’s flung forward in time and must choose to go back and face certain destruction. The ship is destroyed defending a Klingon outpost from Romulan attackers.
The NCC-1701-D Enterprise
The Enterprise D is the hero ship of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s TV series. It also appears in one of that crew’s movies, Star Trek: Generations.
The Enterprise D crashes
In the movie Star Trek: Generations, the Enterprise D’s drive section is destroyed and the saucer, separated from the drive section, crash lands on a planet.
The Enterprise D restored
The Enterprise D was presumed destroyed after the events of Star Trek: Generations, but decades later the ship returned in season 3 of Star Trek: Picard after being restored by Commodore Geordi LaForge. To do it, he spliced together the drive section from a ship called the Syracuse and paired it with the restored Enterprise D saucer section. She now rests comfortably alongside the Enterprise A in Starfleet’s fleet museum.
The NCC-1701-E Enterprise
The Enterprise E makes its first appearance in the movie Star Trek: First Contact and sails through two more movies after that in Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis.
The Enterprise E in animation
The Enterprise E would go on to make a very brief, blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it, cameo in the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Final fate of the Enterprise E?
Little is known about the final fate of the Enterprise E. We do know that at some point, Worf becomes her captain and we know that he does something to the ship which either destroys it or in some way permanently incapacitates it. What exactly happened is, for now, a mystery.
The NCC-1701-F
The Enterprise F makes a very brief appearance in the final season of Star Trek: Picard. We learn she’s been damaged in some way and is now being decommissioned. Before that happens, she’s involved in a massive battle around Earth and it’s possible (though not certain) that she may have been destroyed.
The NCC-1701-G
The Enterprise G is introduced in the final episode of Star Trek: Picard. Originally named the USS Titan, the ship is renamed in recognition of Picard and his crew’s role in saving Earth. Her first captain under the new name ends up being Star Trek: Voyager’s Seven of Nine.
Are there any more letters?
We know the Enterprise name goes on after the Enterprise G. The Enterprise J makes a brief appearance on the series Star Trek: Enterprise when Captain Archer jumps into the far, far-off future. Nothing at all is known about the H or the I.
Where will the Enterprise appear next?
For now, the Enterprise G is the ship carrying the name in canon. Whether we’ll see her again likely depends on whether or not CBS gives Captain Seven her own television show. Fingers crossed.