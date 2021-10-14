Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Got Calls From Disney After Sexual Banter Went Too Far

By Charlene Badasie | 4 seconds ago

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have undeniable chemistry on screen. This was evident in Jungle Cruise and during the press tour for the film. The pair was having loads of fun joking around in interviews, but sometimes they went a little too far, making Disney very nervous.

The comments which made Disney bosses the most uncomfortable were revealed in Vanity Fair’s profile of Dwayne Johnson. Among the topics covered in the publication is the former WWE superstar’s sense of humor. Emily Blunt says while Johnson is often the perfect gentleman, he can also really push a person’s boundaries, which got them in some hot water at one point.

The Quiet Place actress recalled one specific interview where they were asked what items they would take into the jungle with them. Dwayne Johnson suggested that Emily Blunt should take Vagisil. So she responded in kind, suggesting her co-star should take anal beads. The calls from Disney came soon after.

I can’t tell you, how quick we got those calls: ‘We really love your chemistry and what you guys are doing—but can we dial it back a little bit on the anal beads?’ Emily Blunt

According to Emily Blunt, Disney loved their chemistry but asked them to dial back the overly sexual banter. The request is perfectly understandable as Disney’s entire identity is built on family-friendly content. The studio prides themselves on their reputation and not even Dwayne Johnsons is above their code of conduct. As such, when the stars of your new movie go off the script, it’s probably easy to assume that it’s only going to get worse.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt went slightly overboard with the press. When preparing for an interview with Cinema Blend, Dwayne Johnson suggested the journalist celebrate his birthday (which fell on the same day as the meeting) in a strip club. The suggestion probably didn’t come from the powers that be at Walt Disney Studios.

Although it’s part of the movie-making process, managing what your stars say to the press can be a harrowing task for any studio. Disney would probably like people to forget about Dwayne Johnson’s entire WWE career while watching Jungle Cruise. And they would hope Emily Blunt didn’t feel the need to match his often inappropriate humor.

With Jungle Cruise 2 officially in development, Disney will want to make sure their actors keep things PG during the press tour. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return for the sequel, reprising their roles as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

The brand new Jungle Cruise adventure will be written by Michael Green, with Jaume Collet-Serra returning to direct the movie. The film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will also be backing the new project, with Scott Sheldon as executive producer.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to seeing Dwayne Johnson suit up as Black Adam, an ancient Egyptian antihero who is looking for redemption. The eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Black Adam is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.