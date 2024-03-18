The Animal Kingdom Is The Anti-X-Men Mutant Sci-Fi Epic We Need

The Animal Kingdom premiered as the opening film of the Un Certain Regard section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. Following its festival debut, it was theatrically released in France by StudioCanal in October 2023. The film was also featured at the 28th Busan International Film Festival in the Open Cinema section.

The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Animal Kingdom holds an impressive 77 percent critics rating alongside an 83 percent audience score. The film also received 12 nominations at the 49th César Awards. It took home five trophies, including Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Original Music, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.