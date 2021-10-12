Dwayne Johnson Revealed The One Thing He Does Regret About Vin Diesel Fight

By Kristi Eckert | 32 seconds ago

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most successful and recognizable stars. The former wrestler accomplished one of the unlikeliest of transitions when he decided to pursue acting as a profession, and he did so with remarkable success. His movies consistently top box office charts and Dwayne Johnson is a frequent headliner in many news outlets because of the success he is able to generate. However, the wrestler turned actor infamously made headlines for an entirely different reason a couple of years back when a personal feud between himself and his Fast and the Furious co-star Vin Diesel was made public. Ever since the news that the two men were at odds broke, it has repeatedly resurfaced. Now, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne Johnson shared candid details about the differences he has with his former co-star and the one regret he has about the whole thing.

Dwayne Johnson’s feud with Vin Diesel was initially made public after he shared an Instagram post while filming The Fate of the Furious (2017), which he later removed, that was clearly directed at his former colleague. When asked why he decided to share the post and if something specific had happened that prompted him to do that in the first place he said that, “Nothing specific happened, just the same old shit. And that just wasn’t my best day.” When probed further Johnson admitted that he regretted sharing the post. It was the one thing he regretted amidst everything that had transpired between them.

Dwayne Johnson went on to explain further that the main reason he regretted sharing the post, and ultimately why he took it down, is because it went against who he is as a person. He openly stated that, “I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Dwayne Johnson never got into specific details about what exactly caused such a rift between Vin Diesel and himself but he did admit that the root of it all was because philosophically, they are just two very different people. He explained that he is the type of person who treats everyone equally, and with respect. He doesn’t look at anyone, in any role or position as less than, because at the end of the day it takes the collaboration, hard work, and dedication of many to produce a film.

It’s the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners. And looking at the studio as equal partners. And looking at the crew, regardless of where you’re at, either on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners—with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson continued to disclose that Vin Diesel and himself also came from two very different backgrounds and that those backgrounds effectively shaped who they became and the way each of them sees and understands the world, which clearly is the polar opposite of one another. “Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment.” Dwayne Johnson didn’t come right out and say it, but what he did say suggests that he considers himself to be more of a gentleman than Vin Diesel and doesn’t appreciate the way Vin Diesel conducts himself, inevitably putting them at odds with each other. In fact, when Vanity Fair brought up Vin Diesel’s rationalization of the feud that he shared with Men’s Health, all Dwayne Johnson could do was laugh.

Dwayne Johnson’s sincere revelations from his most recent interview appear to prove that the actor has come to terms with the differing philosophies between him and his former co-star. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s philosophy is seeming to help perpetuate his career forward at a lightning pace. He is set to make his DC Extended Universe debut in the upcoming Black Adam, which is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. And after the impressive success from his latest Disney movie Jungle Cruise, he is reportedly in talks to work on a possible Pirates of the Caribbean project. The wrestler turned actor has certainly proven himself to be not only highly capable at performing his craft, but also a person who is willing to own up to his mistakes, admit past regrets, and keep moving forward.