Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Suit Revealed Along With Hawkman’s Helmet

By Charlene Badasie | 5 seconds ago

One of the biggest upcoming movies for DC is Dwayne Johnson’s, Black Adam. The film, which has been a decade in the making, finally wrapped production in July with the actor taking to social media to thank everyone involved with the project.

While the first real look at the superhero movie is likely to come during this year’s DC FanDome event, folks don’t have to wait that long for a glimpse into Dwayne Johnson’s latest offering. Thanks to some leaked photos from Twitter, fans now have their first look at some of the costumes in Black Adam, and possibly an alien spacecraft. What is bound to be the film’s biggest visual highlight is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam suit. In the image, the costume appears to have a more armored design than Shazam’s. It also seems to have more details on it, including some kind of etching on the shoulders. His cape is probably stored on a different rack.

The photos deserve some examination, one by one. Along with Dwayne Johnson’s costume are pictures of Hawkman’s gear, which emphasize the character’s armored look. The images also confirmed that Aldis Hodge will be wearing the classic Hawkman helmet. And finally, there’s a very cool shot of a spacecraft which is probably a Thanagarian ship.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Black Adam is an ancient Egyptian antihero who is looking for redemption. Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the role since 2014 and was originally set to appear in 2019’s Shazam! until producers decided to give the character a solo movie.

It will be the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Starring alongside Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam are Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

The Dwayne Johnson film’s plot details are currently under wraps but according to a 2020 report by The Illuminerdi, Black Adam will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam, while bringing the Justice Society of America into the DC Extended Universe. It will also focus on Adrianna Tomaz (played by Sarah Shahi) who, after being slave-traded to Black Adam, becomes a superhero when an amulet belonging to the Goddess Isis becomes hers. She eventually becomes Black Adam’s partner and wife after he falls in love with the strong, compassionate woman she is.

If the Dwayne Johnson starrer is as successful as expected, then fans should expect to see the character on-screen for many years to come. Black Adam is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

Now that Dwayne Jonson’s Black Adam is complete, the actor will take the lead in DC League of Super-Pets. Written and directed by Jared Stern, the 3D computer-animated superhero comedy will be broadly based on the DC Comics team originally introduced as the Legion of Super-Pets. Sam Levine is set to co-direct the project. The story will follow Krypto and Ace the Bat-Hound as they team up with other super-pets to form a crime-fighting team of their own. Wonder Woman’s kangaroo Jumpa and Supergirl’s cat Streaky the Supercat also make an appearance. DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on May 20, 2022.