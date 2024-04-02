The Disney+ Crime Comedy On Streaming That Exposed Real Government Corruption

The cast of War Dogs is highly impressive, with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller in the leading roles, alongside a supporting ensemble of Ana de Armas, Kevin Pollak, Bradley Cooper, and many others. The film, which takes place in 2005, centers on a massage therapist named David Packouz, who is convinced to go into business with his old friend Efraim Diveroli, selling small quantities of weapons and ammunition to the United States government to use in the ongoing war in Iraq.

Due to a previous corruption scandal, the military-industrial complex allows all government bids to be made through a public website, offering Efraim an opportunity to underbid small-time contractors for minor orders.