Delicious In Dungeon Anime Trailer Is First Look At The Next Arc Everyone Will Be Talking About

By Jacob VanGundy |

Delicious in Dungeon is a popular fantasy anime with lots of hype after its first season. The trailers for the second season have only increased the anticipation for the show’s next season. The second season will adapt the manga’s sixth-floor arc which includes an exciting character introduction.

The anime and manga both follow a group of adventurers in a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired world as they delve into a dungeon with no supplies to save one of their fallen party members. The lack of supplies in Delicious in Dungeon is a central point, forcing the characters to eat the monsters they slay. The anime combines its fantasy premise with both action and culinary scenes, with the preparation of defeated monsters being treated as important as the actual fights.

While there may be more significant changes eventually, the first season of Delicious in Dungeon followed the source material closely.

The success of Delicious in Dungeon isn’t surprising, given the prestige of the studio producing it and the popularity of the manga before it. Studio Trigger is one of the most well-regarded anime studios within anime fandom, and it is the studio behind popular shows like Kill la Kill and Darling in the Franxx. In addition to Studio Triggers’ reputation, the anime was built on the popularity of manga, which had over two million copies in print worldwide as of 2017.

The lack of supplies in Delicious in Dungeon is a central point, forcing the characters to eat the monsters they slay.

Another reason for Delicious in Dungeon’s popularity is how accessible its first season was for international audiences. The anime was released on Netflix simultaneously with its release in Japan, and the English dub was immediately available. Having both the subbed and dubbed versions released simultaneously on a popular streaming platform helped the show gain an international fandom.

Delicious in Dungeon

The simultaneous release model is particularly exciting because of the great English voice cast. The cast includes popular voice actors and content creators Damien Haas and SungWon Cho. The biggest name attached is actress Emily Rudd, who is known for her roles in Fear Street and the live-action version of One Piece.

…. the second season of Delicious in Dungeon will premiere in April of 2024, meaning fans don’t have long to wait for more dungeon-delving adventures.

The original manga ran from 2014 and ended in 2023, so fans of the manga know what to expect from the story. While there may be more significant changes eventually, the first season of Delicious in Dungeon followed the source material closely. As such, the second season will likely closely follow the manga’s sixth-floor arc, at least hitting the same major plot points.

Delicious In Dungeon

One of the biggest moments revealed in the trailer is the introduction of Izutsumi, a key character from the manga who didn’t appear in the first season. She is a cat-human hybrid who initially opposes the heroes but quickly joins them on their quest. Izutsumi’s joining the party was one of the high points of the sixth-floor arc in the manga, and it’s sure to be just as exciting for anime fans.



According to the new trailer, the second season of Delicious in Dungeon will premiere in April of 2024, meaning fans don’t have long to wait for more dungeon-delving adventures. While manga readers may already know what’s coming, they can look forward to seeing the sixth-floor arc play out in a new medium. Fans new to the franchise have an exciting new arc to look forward to, including the introduction of a beloved new character.